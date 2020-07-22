Saginaw Man Arrested in Connection to Mount Pleasant Homicide
Mount Pleasant police arrested a man Wednesday morning in connection to a homicide last week.
On July 15, Mount Pleasant police responded to a shooting at the Mount Pleasant Mobile Village on South Bradley Street around 3 a.m.
Chad Kuzma from Mount Pleasant was found dead at the home.
Another man was found hurt with a gunshot wound.
Wednesday morning, police arrested a 29-year-old man from Saginaw.
He will be officially charged Wednesday afternoon.