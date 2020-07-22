Roscommon County Deputies Need Help Finding Missing 82-Year-Old Man

Deputies in Roscommon County are looking for a missing 82-year-old man.

The sheriff’s office says Heinrich Besler was reported missing Tuesday evening.

He was later seen last night heading north on I-75 near the 176 mile marker.

Deputies believe he likely lost and disoriented.

He was last seen driving 2015 black Mercedes-Benz SUV.

The plate number is 2LJS83

If you have seen this man, contact the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 275-5101.