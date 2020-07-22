Missing Cheboygan Woman May Have Been Spotted in Wexford Co.

Cheboygan police say someone in Wexford County may have spotted 81-year-old Evelyn Ostwald, who has Alzheimer’s and has been missing since Monday.

They say she may have been in the parking lot of the Family Dollar Store in Mesick around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Wexford County law enforcement are following up on the tip—and ask the public to continue to be on the lookout.

Police have been searching for Evelyn since she left her home in Cheboygan around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon and did not return.

They say Evelyn is 81-years-old and 5-foot-3 with grey hair and hazel eyes.

She drives a tan 2010 Chevy Traverse with the license plate CFF616.

We are told she frequently goes to stores and casinos, but doesn’t have friends or family in Wexford County. She may be disoriented.

If you see this woman, call 911, The Cheboygan Department of Public Safety at 231-627-4321, or CCE Central Dispatch at 800-577-1911.