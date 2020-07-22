MTM On The Road: National Hot Dog Day at Hotdoggers Coney Café

It’s National Hot Dog Day!

Our On The Road Crew is celebrating at Hotdoggers Coney Café in Charlevoix.

They are serving up regional hot dog favorites from Detroit to Chicago style.

It’s a fun restaurant to stop into with the whole family while in Charlevoix.

For those who don’t like hotdogs, they have a menu filled with burgers, sandwiches and salads.

Gabriella and Stephanie are ringing in National Hot Dog Day with them and showing us some of their creative dogs!