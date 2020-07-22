Michigan Officials Release Plan to Make Up for $2.2 Billion Budget Shortfall

Wednesday morning the state released the plan to make up for the massive budget shortfall created by the COVID-19 pandemic for the current year.

Due to the cost of the response and the drop in tax revenue, the state faced a $2.2 billion shortfall.

Wednesday morning the state budget office presented a plan that closes the gap, includes savings from layoffs, departmental cuts and about $350 million from the state’s rainy day fund.

Lawmakers say the public shouldn’t feel much impact as federal relief funds will help backfill many of the cuts.

The state has to have next year’s budget done by October, and face a projected $3 billion shortfall then.