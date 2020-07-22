Michigan DNR: Enbridge Pledges to Cover Damages, Losses Caused by Line 5 Pipeline

The Michigan DNR says Enbridge has pledged to cover all damages and losses caused by the Line 5 pipeline, but has not signed an agreement.

The department’s director sent a letter on Friday.

Enbridge has stated it’s committed to providing the requested assurance.

However, the state says the company has not yet signed a formal agreement.

This comes after a financial officer for Enbridge’s parent company testified in Minnesota.

He said the company is not contractually obligated to cover commitments of its subsidiaries.