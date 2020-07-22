Mass Shooting Outside Chicago Funeral Home: 14 Victims

At least 14 people are victims of a drive-by shooting outside a funeral home in the south side of Chicago Tuesday night.

An SUV sped by spraying bullets during the funeral for a man who was killed in a shooting a week ago.

Authorities believe the incident was a planned ambush.

The victims were taken to hospitals in serious condition.

They found at least 60 shell casings at the scene. Police say some of the funeral-goers returned fire on the assailants.

The vehicle later crashed and the occupants fled in several directions. A person of interest was being questioned Tuesday night, but no arrests have been made.

This act of violence comes as the Department of Homeland Security announced it is planning to send officers to Chicago because of the recent increase in violent crime. The Chicago Tribune reports homicides are up 51% so far this year.

But Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is pushing back, saying, “We will fight against is the deployment of unnamed, federal, special secret agents on our streets to detain people without cause.”

Chicago’s mayor wrote a letter to President Trump asking for more meaningful action on gun control and support for communities already under the stress of COVID-19 related challenges.