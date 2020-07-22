Lawmakers Introduce Bill Package Aimed At Major Jail Reform

Wednesday morning the state’s task force on jail reform unveiled a package of bills that looks to drastically cut down on Michigan’s jail population.

Over the last 35 years, Michigan’s jail population has tripled.

These bills include moves like ending drivers license suspension for most offenses, prioritizing alternative punishments to jail and allowing police to offer citations instead of arrests for misdemeanors.

They will be targeting nonviolent offenders.

“The problem is this, Michigan’s government has been failing our citizens for decades. They deserve better,” says Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield of Levering, “Because of the work that we’re doing in this partnership they will receive better. Because of my father’s work in jail ministry for the past 35 years, I’ve seen firsthand the negative impacts.”

The bills have bipartisan agreement and will be brought to vote later in the year.