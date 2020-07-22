Lake Co. Deputies Arrest Four Men Involved in Shooting at Baldwin Home

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested four men involved in a shooting incident that took place at a Baldwin home.

They say that deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 7th and Lynn Streets around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A witness says a verbal dispute took place and someone pulled a gun before firing it several times.

The Sheriff’s Office says they arrested four men and lodged them at the Lake County Jail.

Dustin Slater, Joseph Slater, Shane Slater, and Cody Fisk are now facing charges ranging from felonious assault to lying to a police officer.

Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin says no one was injured.

The incident is still being investigated by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.