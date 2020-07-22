Kalkaska Says Downtown Redevelopment is Going Smoothly

The downtown redevelopment project officially started in the Village of Kalkaska, and the community is getting a new perspective on the renovations with newly-released sketches.

The redevelopment is centered around the railroad that runs through town. Plans include a new pavilion with seating for 200 people and a commercial kitchen for lease.

The village also plans to add a clock tower with an LED board to announce events and a space for up to eight food trucks.

“To have this project in a town square, I think, it’s really going to lend itself to the revitalization of, not just the downtown area, but the village as a whole,” said Village President Harley Wales.

COVID-19 did slow down construction a bit, but the village hopes to unveil their new downtown space sometime next year.