Isabella County Clerk Voices Concerns About Misleading Absentee Ballot Websites

The Isabella County Clerk is warning people to check their sources when applying for an absentee ballot this election season.

Minde Lux, Isabella County Clerk, says she’s already received absentee requests from people using websites that mislead them into sending the form to the wrong place.

Lux says recently she received an application from an overseas voter to her office. The problem is… the county clerk doesn’t send absentee ballots.

Now she’s warning voters to check the websites credibility when requesting an absentee.

Lux says, “Contact their own township clerk or city clerk so they’re given a hundred percent actual, true information and they’re not mislead or misguided at all.”

Lux says you can also request an absentee ballot from the Michigan Secretary of State website.