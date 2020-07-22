Grand Traverse Co. Sheriff: Man Arrested for Allegedly Beating Parents

Police say a son severely beat his parents after they suggested he get mental health treatment.

Monday evening, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a home in Whitewater Township.

They say the 26-year-old son had repeatedly kicked and punched both his mother and father in the head.

Deputies arrested the son and are requesting charges from the prosecutor’s office.

The parents were taken to the hospital with serious head injuries.