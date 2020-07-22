Fishtown Shanty Raised for Renovation Efforts

Rising waters continue to threaten historic buildings in the village of Leland. But Wednesday marks a major milestone in the effort to save the shanties in Fishtown. It’s part of a $3 million effort for Fishtown. This project is estimated to cost between $250,000-$300,000.

In this case the shanty was supported with steel beams and a reinforced interior frame. Then a crane was brought in to lift the building off its pilings. It’s the second shanty to go through the process – but it is Fishtown’s oldest.

Amanda Holmes is the Executive Director of the Fishtown Preservation Society. “The high waters in the last two years have caused problems to all the buildings across there. But the one that’s in the most trouble is the one in front of the crane. It’s called the Morris Shanty. It’s almost 120 years old.”

Crews expect to raise the foundation between 15 and 20 inches, and return the shanty to the same spot by late fall. The floor of the shanty is attached to the pilings, and because that floor is under more than a foot of water, crews have to cut the building off just above the floor level and leave the floor behind. Holmes says they’ll salvage whatever boards they can and return them to the building.

