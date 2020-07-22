Fire Destroys Historic Alpena Restaurant, Spares Nearby Businesses

A fire Tuesday afternoon destroyed a historic Alpena restaurant.

The John A. Lau Saloon has been a part of the community for over 100 years and was set to reopen Wednesday after their COVID-19 closure.

The Alpena Fire Department says the fire was reported right 1:30pm Tuesday.

The fire chief says the fire started in the basement where a contractor was welding.

He said the fire spread quickly throughout the building and they were concerned the fire would spread to closely neighboring businesses.

“We knew very early on that we wouldn’t be able to save that business,” said Alpena Fire Chief Bill Forbush. “It took a very, very heroic effort by 40 firefighters on the scene to keep the Thunder Bay Theater from going.”

The chief says the theater sustained just minor smoke and water damage.