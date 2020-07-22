Find Your Inner Wellness and Wisdom at the 2020 Virtual YogaFest

We all could use a little breather and calmness during this time.

This weekend, you can find your inner strength and self-enlightenment where ever you are, during the 2020 Virtual YogaFest. For the past 9 years, this event was held at the Song of the Morning yoga retreat in Otsego County. Due to the pandemic, their 10th anniversary will be hosted online and will take place Friday, July 24 through Sunday, July 26.

YogaFest 2020 will frequently post links on their website, as well as their YogaFest Facebook page to their virtual seminars, workshops, and sessions. There are lots of activities to choose, and range from self love meditation and sound sensory, to helping children through yoga and sacred chants. A full schedule can be found here.