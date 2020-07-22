Emmet Co. Deputy, Trooper Help Save Choking Woman’s Life

Two officers are thanked on Wednesday for helping save a woman’s life in Emmet County.

Deputy Mitchell Wallin and Trooper Kristina Droste were called to help a woman choking Saturday at Pineview Cottage Assisted Living.

They found the 80-year-old was being given the Heimlich maneuver by another woman.

The three of them worked together to perform chest compressions and breaths before EMS arrived and used an AED.

The hospital says this woman is now breathing on her own and is responsive.