Cooking With Chef Hermann: Braised Cod with Tarragon Sauce and Boiled Eggs

Braised Cod with Tarragon Sauce and Boiled Eggs

Ingredients:

2 lb. cod fillet

2 tsp salt divided

4 C water

1 oz. Kombu

4 TB olive oil

1 TB tarragon chopped

3 Eggs hard boiled, peeled and quartered

2 tsp shallots

2 tsp capers

1 TB lemon juice

1 tsp Dijon mustard

2 anchovy fillets finely chopped

2 tsp parsley chopped

Dill sprigs for garnish

Directions:

Heat the water with half the salt and the kombu. Bring to heavy simmer, not a boil. Gently place the cod fillets in the water and cook on simmer for 3-4 minutes (thin fillet) or 8-10 (thick fillets). Remove with slotted spoon and plate. Add the quartered hard boiled eggs.

Meanwhile in skillet, heat oil and cook the shallots until tender. Add the capers, Dijon mustard, lemon juice and anchovy. Adjust seasonings with salt. Add tarragon and parsley. Whisk well to combine. Drizzle sauce over the fish and eggs. Garnish with more tarragon and fresh dill.