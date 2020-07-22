‘Camp Good Grief’ Connects Children Going Through a Difficult Time

Grieving is something that many, if not all of us go through. It can happen as a way to cope after losing a family member or friend, or experiencing another traumatic event. People of all ages can go through grieving, but some need a little help to get through it, especially children. That’s why the Hospice of Michigan (HOM), along with Arbor Hospice, felt the need to create a positive way to help kids through these tragic life-changes with their ‘Camp Good Grief‘.

This camp gives children an outlet to express their feelings, remember their loved ones, and create new friendships with others who are in similar circumstances. In previous years, the camp included a 1-day, outdoor experience with crafts, canoeing, ziplines, music, and much more. Due to the pandemic, this year’s camp has gone virtual so that the Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice could continue their commitment to helping children who are going through a difficult time.

Camp Good Grief will now be held on Saturday, August 15 from 11 AM until 1 PM, and is free for Michigan children, ages 8 – 17 who currently experiencing grief from the loss of a family member.

This condensed version of the beloved camp will feature a variety of activities including arts and crafts. Registration and supplies for this event are free.

“All activities during the virtual camp session will be administered and facilitated by caring and qualified Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice grief professionals and music therapists,” said HOM Grief Support Services Manager, Sue Glover. “Throughout the virtual camp children are encouraged to express their feelings in ways that are constructive and can help them heal”.

For more information about Camp Good Grief, click here.