Alaska’s Tsunami Warning Called Off, Ends Without Incident

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the coast of Alaska, triggering a tsunami warning.

The U.S. Geological survey says the quake struck around 10 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday in waters 65-miles off the coast of Perryville, Alaska.

Residents evacuated to higher ground and posted videos with tsunami sirens blaring—before the tsunami warning was called off two hours later without any damaging waves.

According to the USGS, there have been six other earthquakes since 1900 that had magnitudes 7.0 and higher within 155 miles of Tuesday’s quake. An 8.2 quake in 1938 was the largest.