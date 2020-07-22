UPDATE: 81-Year-Old Cheboygan Woman With Alzheimer’s Has Been Found

The Cheboygan Department of Public Safety says Evelyn Ostwald has been found.

Oswald went missing after her son said she left the home in her car on Tuesday.

The department says she was located on a two track road in Cheboygan County.

A man who got his truck stuck on the same road was looking for help when he spotted her.

The Cheboygan Department of Public Safety says Oswald is being taken to the ER to be looked over but was conscious, alert, and responsive.