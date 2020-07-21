What’s Growing With Tom: Making Dairy Doo

We know the garden is in great shape, so we decided to head to Morgan Composting in Sears this week to show you how Dairy Doo is made.

Justin Morgan says, “So this is the start of, you know, kind of heartbeat of everything it goes on this is the original Dairy Doo. And this is something that we make from the start, the manures, we put carbon in there, you know oxygen moisture and then we make this recipe, it’s kind of make it a cake, but we want to make sure that we put all the right ingredients in there to make a really high thermophilic Dairy Doo.”

This isn’t just manure, it’s a combination of lots of things.

Some people think its straight manure and they just put dirt or muck in there, but that’s not true. It’s a combination of a lot of things so they can get the temperature to 140, and burn off all the pathogens and weed seeds.

The thermometer is reading 160, that’s hot, so it needs to be turned. That’s part of my job today!

The compost herder mixes up the compost, getting air in it. Our masks were on and I cleaned off the controls with disinfectant. Learning the machine was easy, just like a car but far from fast. Maybe 1-2 mph!

That wasn’t hard to do… just had to keep it going straight through the compost!

Justin says all we need now is Mother Nature to do her job and break-down that compost pile more. Once it’s ready, it has to be screened and ready to be bagged.

Here is where the original Dairy Doo is filtered out. Large scoops of compost are dropped into this filter. The stuff not composted enough pops out the other side. It goes through a couple of filters, so the end pile is the same Dairy Doo you can buy or that goes into their products.

Food plot Doo is just one of those products and is what we’ll be talking about next week as it’s time to get the food plot ready for this fall.