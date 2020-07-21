Troopers Arrest Man Accused of Coercing Child Into Sending Nude Photos Via Snapchat

A yearlong investigation ended with a downstate man arrested for getting a child to send nude pictures of herself to him through Snapchat.

State police say the investigation started last July when a parent came to troopers in Gaylord to report their child had been sending the pictures to an unknown man on Snapchat.

State police say that man is Aaron Aument from Allendale.

Troopers say Aument randomly sent the girl a friend request on Snapchat and the conversations immediately became sexual.

State police say he coerced the girl into sending him nude pictures and Aument also sent her similar photos.

Aument is charged with having child porn and getting the child to send him the nude pictures.