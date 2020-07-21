Sauble-Elk-Eden Fire Department Asking for Millage Approval for New Station

The Sauble-Elk-Eden Fire Department has two separate stations that serves three communities. Now, the department wants to build one bigger, communal station in Irons for the townships.

“About 10 years ago, the previous administration determined a need for more room for our fire department,” said Fire Chief Greg Bombich. “The areas that we have at each station now, storage and placement of vehicles, we needed to expand and add on.”

With the proposed plan, the new station will be bigger for storing vehicles, additional equipment, and have room for other needs.

“We’ll have a training room that will be designed for in-house training,” Bombich said. “It’ll allow us to host other training courses put on by the state of Michigan office of firefighter training on our community.”

The land the new proposed facility is on was donated to the department by a woman in honor of her late husband, who was a huge supporter of the Sauble-Elk-Eden Fire Department.

“When he heard what was happened before he passed away he said if there’s anything I can do I will do it to make it happen,” said Fire Board Chair Gary Nugent. “This is what came about her donating five acres of property to us.”

Now that the department has the land, and the plans in place, voters have the final say in voting on a millage for the department in the August 4 primary. The millage rate is less than a dollar for every $1,000 of taxable value.

“That’ll be less than $50 a year for a person that has a $50,000 taxable value on their property,” Nugent said.

The project will be funded by a 25 year bond issue if Sauble, Elk, and Eden townships approve of the proposal.

If the millage is approved, construction on the station could begin as early as next spring.

The department is hosting a Q&A session August 2 from 2-4 pm for those who want to find out more on the millage. Sessions will be held at station 1 and station 2.