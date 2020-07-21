Replacement Nominee for Congressman John Lewis Announced

Georgia Democrats have officially named the nominee who will run to fill the congressional seat of the late Rep. John Lewis.

Georgia state Sen. Nikema Williams’ name will be on the ballot this November to fill Lewis’ fifth district seat.

She is also the state’s Democratic Party chairwoman, and her husband is a former aide to Congressman Lewis.

Former Congressman John Lewis died last week after battling stage four pancreatic cancer.

The Atlanta-based district Lewis represented is mostly Democratic, therefore, lawmakers view Williams as a lock to win in November.

Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson says, “She’ll only be the second woman from our delegation and we’ll welcome her with open arms.”

John Lewis’ family and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi say they will withhold details of funeral plans until after Thursday’s memorial for Rev. C.T. Vivian, who passed away the same day as Lewis.