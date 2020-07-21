President Trump Says More Cities May See Federal Agents Deployed, Including Detroit

The White House has deployed federal agents to Portland, Oregon to protect federal properties.

President Trump says federal agents could be heading to Detroit next. It is part of the President’s push for law and order.

“I’m going to do something, that I’ll tell you,” said President Trump. “We’re not going to let New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit and Baltimore and all of these, Oakland is a mess, we’re not going to let this happen in our country.”

“They are there specifically to protect the buildings that the rioters, as opposed to the protestors, have been damaging, assaulting, defacing and they are arresting those doing that,” said Dr. Steven Bucci, a homeland security expert. “That’s all they are doing, they are not arresting people, who are just standing on the street with signs or just there yelling.”

Both Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel say Detroit does not need those federal agents.

“It is deeply disturbing that President Trump is once again choosing to spread hateful rhetoric and attempting to suppress the voices of those he doesn’t agree with. Quite frankly, the president doesn’t know the first thing about Detroit. If he did, he would know that for nearly two months now, Detroiters have gathered to peacefully protest the systemic racism and discrimination that Black Americans face every day. There is no reason for the president to send federal troops into a city where people are demanding change peacefully and respectfully,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“President Trump’s politically motivated threat to send ‘more federal law enforcement’ to Detroit, among other cities, has nothing to do with protecting public health or safety. It is about using the power of his office as a cudgel to punish those who use their constitutionally guaranteed rights to express views he disagrees with. Such threats undermine peace and stability in our communities by unnecessarily escalating tensions and encroaching on states’ rights,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “We are a nation of laws, and the President’s attempts to intimidate our communities with threats of violence could not be more un-American.”

Dr. Bucci says state leaders don’t have to agree for the federal government to send these agents in.

“A city can ask the federal government please don’t do this, but if the federal government has decided the locals can’t adequately protect federal property, then they have every right to use federal law enforcement to protect those properties,” Dr. Bucci said.

Something Dr. Bucci says the President has the full authority to do.

“They’ll be used if people are damaging the federal properties and buildings,” Dr. Bucci said. “I haven’t seen the damage reports for Detroit, but they aren’t going to deploy people there if there isn’t a need for it.”