Plans in Place to Repair Curtis Road Bridge in Sanford

The Midland County Road Commission is in the beginning stages of repairing Curtis Road Bridge on Sanford Lake.

The Curtis Road Bridge is one of four bridges destroyed in the Midland County floods in May. Now the Midland County Road Commission plans to repair and rebuild.

“We’re working with the Federal Highway Administration right now and trying to secure the funding, make sure the funding is place to get these repaired,” says Jon Myers, managing director for the Midland County Road Commission.

Rebecca Perkins says she was devastated by what she saw on Tuesday, May 19th:

“You’ve seen trees, houses; you’ve seen a house go by, you’ve seen pontoons go by, it was just awful, and you could hear it.”

Perkins says she could see Curtis Road Bridge collapse from her house, that’s when she knew she had to get out.

“It’s really weird how it took out all three bridges, and it’s devastating to know that water can do that,” says Perkins.

Now, Myers says getting Curtis Road Bridge back up is a top priority:

“At this point we would like to do some repairs first just to get it open, whatever we could.”

He says the temporary repair will help people get across the lake for now.

Myers says “We just recently found out that it can handle traffic with some repairs done to it. So, we are working on getting some repair scheduled for it, to hopefully get it open as soon as possible at least on temporary basis until we can figure out something more permanent.”

Eventually, with the help of federal funding, Myers says they hope to rebuild.

Perkins says, “With them two bridges being out, with this bridge being out, we have no way but to go clear out, like 30 miles out, of our way in order to get anywhere.”