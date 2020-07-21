Old Town Playhouse Hosting ‘Theatre Under the Tent’ this Summer

During a time when being creative and thinking outside the box is a must, the Old Town Playhouse in Traverse City is doing just that. Since the building is closed because of the pandemic, staff have come together to bring shows and performances outdoors.

The ‘Theatre Under the Tent’ is right in the parking lot of Old Town Playhouse on Cass and Eighth Streets. Everything from open mic nights to musical performances and productions are on the rundown.

There is also a limited number of 75 tickets per event as a way to ensure social distancing. The events will be happening through July into the first week of September and will all start at 7 p.m.

Deb Jackson, executive director of the Old Town Playhouse says people are required to wear masks upon arrival and when moving around the parking lot area. People can remove their masks once they sit down for the performance.

If you would like a complete list of events happening with the ‘Theatre Under the Tent’ and more details on what to expect with the Old Town Playhouse safety guidelines click here.