Need for Child Care Increases as Uncertainty of School Year Remains

With the uncertainty of in-person learning for the school year, even more families are looking to child care and day care centers to send their children.

This includes places like Angel Care Child Care in Traverse City.

“We’ve definitely been having more families reaching out trying to find child care solutions,” said Karin Cooney, the Executive Director at Angel Care. “We’re starting to get more calls for fall especially with parents exploring what kind of options there might be depending on how the schools decide to go back.”

While there is a growing need, they also have to turn some families away. Some place are already at capacity and have to consider the safety of their staff and the children by keeping numbers down.

“It’s a hard conversation to have not only my facility but most of the facilities and home providers in town have had to have with parents because we don’t have enough care option in this area, even in the country,” said Cooney. “We did lose a couple of centers during the pandemic up here which puts even more stress on us that are open.”

For the familie that do send their kids to day care, they’ve put many other safety precautions in place, including wearing masks, temperature checks, and screening questions.

“That’s why it’s so important to limit our group sizes and limit those exposures,” said Cooney. “You know LARA put out their guidance and before LARA, the state of michigan put out their guidance and I was looking at what other states were doing, but what we’re really trying to do during the pandemic is keeping our families and employees safe and adhering the guidelines is pretty important.”