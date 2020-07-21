MTM On The Road: Santucci Farm Offers Variety of Cherries on U-Pick Farm

Santucci Farm on Old Mission Peninsula is on a mission to offer delicious, fresh cherries, all at an affordable rate. 

They have sweet, tart and Balaton cherries that are all available for you to take home from their u-pick farm. 

The family owned farm also offers a variety of honey, jelly, jam and much more. 

They strive to give their visitors a fun experience and a great day to spend with the family. 

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, give us a look at how they harvest all their fresh cherries.

