MTM On The Road: Santucci Farm Offers Variety of Cherries on U-Pick Farm

Santucci Farm on Old Mission Peninsula is on a mission to offer delicious, fresh cherries, all at an affordable rate.

They have sweet, tart and Balaton cherries that are all available for you to take home from their u-pick farm.

The family owned farm also offers a variety of honey, jelly, jam and much more.

They strive to give their visitors a fun experience and a great day to spend with the family.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, give us a look at how they harvest all their fresh cherries.