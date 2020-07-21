Most Traverse City Area Beaches Now Safe to Swim In

We have an update on the Boardman River sewage spill.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department says several beaches are now safe to swim in.

Over the weekend heavy rain lead to the third sewage spill into the Boardman this summer.

It led to no body contact advisories for part of the Boardman River and several Traverse City area beaches.

But now every beach except Sunset Park and Senior Center Beach are back to normal water quality standards. E. coli in those two parks is still too high to swim in.

The health department says you should not even touch the water in Senior Center Beach.