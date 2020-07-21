MISSING: 81-Year-Old Cheboygan Woman With Alzheimer’s

Law enforcement agencies are searching throughout the Northern Lower Peninsula for a missing woman.

The Cheboygan Department of Public Safety says Evelyn Ostwald, age 81, lives in Cheboygan and has Alzheimer’s.

She was last seen by her son leaving the house around 4 p.m. on Monday. She drives a 2010 tan Chevy Traverse – CFF616.

When she didn’t return, police were contacted around 8 p.m. Monday night.

She is 5-feet 3 inches tall with grey hair and hazel eyes.

We are told she frequently goes to the grocery store and casinos, but the search area for her is broad.

Anyone with information should call 911, The Cheboygan Department of Public Safety at 231-627-4321, or CCE Central Dispatch at 800-577-1911.