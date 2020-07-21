Michigan Reports 573 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 573 new cases of the coronavirus and 9 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 74,725 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,135 COVID-19 deaths.

Monday the state was at 74,152 confirmed cases with 6,126 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of July 17, 55,162 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Medical experts say there is hope for a COVID-19 vaccine in the near future—and President Trump says he will likely resume COVID-19 press briefings.

Months ago, the president was giving briefings at the White House on a daily basis at the start of the pandemic. Now, after suspending them in April, he says they will likely resume on Tuesday.

He said on Monday, “I think it’s a great way to get information out to the public as to where we are with the vaccines and with the therapeutics. And so I think we’ll start that probably starting tomorrow (Tuesday).”

In this update on the race to develop a vaccine, researchers say a vaccine created by Oxford University and the drug company Astra-Zeneca triggered a “powerful immune response” in the largest vaccine trial to date.

Adrian Hill, the lead researcher, shared the encouraging results on Monday.

Hundreds of patients participated in the trial. Astra-Zeneca’s CEO says the company is on track to start delivering millions of doses by the fall.

This comes as states in the Sunbelt continue to battle surges in confirmed cases.

In Kentucky, the state hit its largest single-day increase, reporting 1,000 new cases on Sunday.

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnel, the Senate Majority Leader, says, “Harbor no delusion that the virus is behind us, because it isn’t.”

McConnell says Republicans in the Senate will likely propose a new relief package by the end of the week, “While also taking strategic steps to help laid-off American workers get rehired and American families get their kids back in school.”

Starting Tuesday in Texas, the Austin Convention Center (turned field hospital) will start accepting patients. Doctors say more than 10,000 people are hospitalized there right now with the virus.

Florida, Texas, Arizona and California remain COVID-19 hotspots.

In Florida, police have been breaking up massive block parties and cracking down on the 8 p.m. curfew in Miami Beach. And of all the hospitals in Florida, 53 have reportedly reached ICU capacity.

Early Tuesday morning, European Union leaders wrapped up one their longest summits to date.

After four days and nights, they agreed on a fund to help rescue European economies from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaders agreed on a 750 billion-euro stimulus plan, which is equivalent to $857 billion U.S. dollars.

Money will be sent as loans and grants to the countries hit hardest by the virus.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen says, “Europe as a whole has now a big chance to come out stronger from the crisis. Today, we’ve taken a historic step that we can be all proud of but another important step is still ahead of us. First and foremost, we now have to work with the European Parliament to secure agreement.”

