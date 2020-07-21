Gunman Involved in Shooting at Federal Judge’s House Found Dead

We have an update on the shooting at a federal judge’s house in New Jersey.

The search is now over for the gunman who police say shot and killed federal Judge Esther Salas’ son and also shot her husband, who is in critical condition but is expected to recover.

Police identified the suspect as 72-year-old Attorney Roy Den Hollander.

He was found dead in a car in upstate New York with a self-inflected gunshot wound.

Officials say they also found a package addressed to the judge’s house in the car.

Hollander was a self-described anti-feminist lawyer. But officials say the motive for the shooting is still unknown.