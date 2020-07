Grayling Man Hospitalized After Motorcycle Crash

A Grayling man ended up in the hospital after a motorcycle crash.

Now, state police are trying to figure out what happened.

Troopers say the man lost control on 5 Mile Road in Beaver Creek Township.

They say he was thrown 30 feet from the bike.

State police believe alcohol, speed and road conditions all contributed to the crash.