Grand Traverse AMBER Alert Can Be a Way for Parents to Talk with Kids

Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Captain Randy Fewless says it was good timing, good police work, and a little bit of luck. What could have been a deadly confrontation was avoided after a weekend AMBER Alert.

Fewless can’t remember the last time they issued an AMBER Alert here, but says it’s an important tool that can also lead to important conversations between parents and kids. The frightening case from this weekend can help you open the line of communication. “We don’t typically get that many situations like that where we’re putting out an AMBER Alert in our county. Which can bring to the forefront the importance of parents talking to their kids.”

Whether it’s at the beach or the park, or just walking through town, kids love to make the most of summer with family and friends. Teresa Lutke is a Prevention Educator with the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center. She says, “We know it’s really nice to be able to have access to the world but what it means also is that the world has access to our children.” That’s especially true with access to technology, like internet chat rooms, online gaming, and social media like Instagram and Snapchat.

It may be time to have a heart-to-heart with your kids. Experts say you can share different scenarios and see if they’ve thought through the ways they would react – and that sometimes jumpstarts the conversation. Lutke says, “Keeping those lines of communication right from the start with kids, helping them understand ‘it’s okay to come to me if you feel like things are getting out of hand or a little more than what you bargained for.’”

And Lutke says sometimes kids aren’t comfortable going to their parents, so you can help identify other safe adults for them to confide in. “Giving them the option of going to someone else if (the parents) are not available or if they’re not comfortable telling the parents about a situation that might become dangerous for them.” Lutke also says you can ask your kid who they trust, and that can open a conversation about whether you agree with adding that person to the list of Safe Adults.

In this weekend’s amber alert – the teenage girls involved knew the suspect. Capt. Fewless says, “When the girls initially met with the suspect they knew him, there wasn’t any reason for them necessarily not to trust him at that point.” But Lutke says in cases of abuse the victims usually do know and trust the people involved. “Ninety percent (90%) of the kids that are abused in our country do know, and sometimes love the people that are doing the abuse to them.”

In the AMBER Alert case, a 15 year old girl did know the young man she left with. About 20 hours after leaving home, a deputy found the missing teenager sitting in the car they’d been looking for all day. Fewless says the windows were tinted, and the deputy wasn’t sure who was in the car at first. “We knew that there was a girl who may be in serious need of medical attention.”

The teen was unresponsive at first but the deputy got her attention and she unlocked the car door. The deputy pulled her from the car seconds before the suspect returned to the vehicle. Had the deputy arrived a minute later – they could have disappeared. A few seconds later, and the outcome could have been deadly. “Just kind of letting his training and instinct take over. And obviously getting that girl to safety was the main thing. But as the suspect exits the store too, we know that there was a gun in play, not knowing whether the suspect was armed at that point. We did end up finding a gun with a round in the chamber in the car at the time.”

It may be a worst-case scenario, but it does happen. And that’s the kind of thing experts say can be helpful to talk about. Age-appropriate conversations can be difficult – but are important. Fewless says, “Anytime people’s kids are leaving the house, whether it’s going down the road to get something, going to the mall, going with friends, always to make sure you know where your kids are going.” Lutke adds, “We know there’s safety in numbers. Teaching kids when you’re doing anything outside the home always have someone with you.”

“Part of being a parent is you’ve got to do those things that sometimes upset your kids. Like when you’re asking ‘where are you going, what are you doing’, all the time,” says Fewless. “That’s what a good parent does, right?”

While technology can be a curse in the internet-safety age, but Fewless says it can also be a blessing. “Pretty much every kid nowadays has a cell phone with them. Try to stay in contact with your kids as much as possible. And require that of your kids.”

