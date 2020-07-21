Grand Traverse 911 Sees Busiest Weekend of the Year

With tourists and locals alike making the most of summer weekends – dispatchers in northern Michigan are especially busy. But this past weekend – Grand Traverse County 911 says it eclipsed even a holiday weekend.

Central Dispatch says typically the 4th of July is the busiest weekend of the year. But between the severe weather and flash floods… traffic crashes and water rescues… and even the AMBER Alert, this past weekend was their busiest. Dispatchers answered over 1,800 calls over the three day period. That tops the 4th of July numbers, and last Sunday more than doubled the call volume over the second Sunday in July.

Grand Traverse 911 Director Jason Torrey says it was perfect storm of events. “If you compile those, one event on top of another event, or multiple events going on at the same time, it all comes together to create that type of weekend where we had 40% more call volume.”

Central Dispatch says they had 200 tips in just two hours after the AMBER Alert was issued on Sunday. And this weekend also included 200 accidental calls to 9-1-1.