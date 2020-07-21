Funding Needed for Veterans Community Park in Cadillac

Veterans Serving Veterans in Cadillac have big dreams for their Veterans Community Park, but fundraising has become an issue.

The park is fully donation-based.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of their fundraising events have been put on hold.

They want to turn the park into a national destination, but they will need help from the community.

The organization already does so much for veterans, but the park has been able to bring them back together.

“One of the things we do is we put the military back together. When you get out the service, vets are from different cities, different states and they all go to their homes, and now we have a place where veterans can come together in the park,” explained Roger Bandeen, Veterans Serving Veterans director.

