Environmental Concerns Delay Great Lakes Children’s Museum Reopening

There are environmental concerns at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum in Grand Traverse County.

Contaminated soil vapor is postponing the museum’s reopening.

The Children’s Museum is at the Discovery Center in Elmwood Township.

The center found out this week that state requirement testing showed soil gas vapors under the floor of the museum.

The land where the museum sits now used to be used for commercial and light industrial use.

The Discovery Center says the first sampling did not show any risks to public health.

They are closing the museum for staff and visitors out of precaution.