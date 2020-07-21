Clare County Seeing Rise in Overdose Cases Compared to 2019

Clare County continues to see a rise in overdose cases compared to last year.

The county has already seen 30 overdoses and six deaths this year, compared to 16 overdoses and 3 deaths by July of 2019.

Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis says a number of factors play into the rise in overdose cases the county is seeing, including the coronavirus pandemic.

“With COVID I think a lot of people are shut away, they don’t have the access to the services they had before COVID, family is you know not checking in or they are not connecting with family members as much,” said Ambrozaitis.

In 2018, Clare County was chosen to receive a two year federal grant to help tackle drug use in the area. They now plan to apply for an extension of that grant with money still available to be used.

“The overdoes plus what we’ve done out there between law enforcement, and even pharmacies of putting the Narcan in those people’s hands, and we’re still getting more overdoses that tells me that there’s more and more people using it. The grant was very beneficial to this county, one person worked strictly on that, prior law enforcement, I think it’s helping but I think there’s also an increase in what’s coming into the county,” said Clare County Sheriff John Wilson.

Ambrozaitis says an extension of the grant will help, but other steps are necessary.

“We really need to reach out to individuals who have substance abuse disorder, family members need to check in on them friends need to check in on them, let them know they aren’t alone and hopefully service providers can start reengaging them in sessions one on one or providing alternatives,” said Ambrozaitis.