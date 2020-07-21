City of Petoskey Presented Possible Solutions to Various Areas of Shoreline Erosion

The city of Petoskey got an update on possible solutions for eroded portions of their shoreline, and they come with a hefty price tag.

The city says there are four problem areas where erosion has caused serious damage.

Areas include a portion of Magnus Park and spots along Bayfront Park.

The city says it will cost about $7.5 million to both fix the damage and put preventative measures in place.

The city’s mayor says they are now looking at different ways to get this done.

“From here what we’ll be doing is looking at the options for grants, $7.5 million is a lot of money but its money that is going to have to be spent sooner or later to stabilize our shorelines,” Petoskey Mayor John Murphy. “We’re going to have to figure out a way to do this.”

The city is a part of another study looking into erosion along the Little Traverse Wheelway bike path.

Mayor Murphy says the results of that study are expected next month.