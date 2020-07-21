Campus Police Prepare To Enforce COVID-19 Safety Guidelines

Central Michigan University is set to welcome students back to campus in less than a month.

The plan is laid out to keep students and faculty safe but already around the state we have seen compliance be an issue.

“Our policy will be on campus that you’re required to wear a mask,” says CMU police chief Larry Klaus.

Masks worn indoors and socially distancing when out.

Easily said but could be difficult to be done, if students rebel against the guidelines.

“Our goal is going to be to get voluntary compliance,” says Klaus, “That’s kind of going to be our approach that we will take.”

Klaus doesn’t expect to need more patrols this fall but says police will be available and willing to enforce mandates if issues keep arising.

“There’s a possibility it can effect us on the campus if we get a big flareup of COVID-19,” says Klaus.

College campuses are known for big gatherings whether it be parties, tailgates and outdoor activities.

“You’re not going to be able to gather in big groups and our law enforcement colleagues in the region, they’re going to work with landlords,” says Klaus, “We’re going to be working on our messaging and there may be occasions where we intercede and say, ‘Hey, you’re gonna have to break up this large group.’”

It’ll look different but police on campus don’t want to be a menace, they just want students to know what’s on the line and what’s needed of them.

“A lot of it’s going to be dependent on them to make sure we can stay open this fall,” says Klaus.

He says he hope it doesn’t come to it but it will be up to the county prosecutor to determine if any sort of charges come from not following the mask mandate.