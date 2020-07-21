Benzie Co. Deputies Need Help Finding Suspect Involved in Home Invasion, Arson

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office says hundreds of dollars of damage was done to a Carmean Road in Colfax Township on the 4th of July.

Now, deputies need your help finding the man responsible.

They say a family member saw an unknown man outside then found damage inside while trying to call police.

Not much later, they found the detached garage engulfed in flames.

The sheriff’s office says evidence shows arson.

They say the suspect is a stocky white man in his 50’s or 60’s, 5 foot 8 with a short beard.

“We still don’t know what the intent was as to why this was all done and the reason we put out the press release and the $5,000 reward is hopefully we’ll get some information from the public will lead us to a person of interest,” said Sheriff Ted Schendel.

If you have any information, call central dispatch.