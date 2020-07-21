Author Spotlight: ‘Legend of the Cherry Queens’ by Sally Meese

Author, Sally Meese, and Mollie Moody are the talented ladies behind the Cherry Queen float in the Leland Fourth of July Parade. Meese would walk around as a cherry queen, and the children would come up and ask questions about cherries. From there a sweet poem was formed, and then ultimately the book, Legend of the Cherry Queens was created.

“My whole life I’ve been in love with cherries,” expressed Meese. “This book is meant to entertain and educate. There are a lot of great facts about cherries, and it’s cherry farmer approved”.

Legend of the Cherry Queens is told from the viewpoint of a cherry, and the obstacles they must overcome. The story is both hilarious and informative – while featuring the fun and fanciful illustrations of artist, Mollie Moody.

“I want children, and adults, to understand how difficult it is for cherry farmers, and what a perilous journey it is for a cherry blossom to become one cherry,” said Meese. “I don’t want anybody to take it for granted. I think I assumed cherries would always be here, and they’re facing a very difficult time right now, and I just want people to love cherries appreciate the farmers and eat more cherries”.

The book is ‘Michigan Made’ – the author and illustrator are both from Michigan, and the publishing company, Mission Point Press is based in Traverse City.

For more information about Legend of the Cherry Queens by Sally Meese, click here.

The book can be found or ordered from your local bookstore, or here.