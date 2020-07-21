Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Sol, Ringo & Simba

SIMBA

RINGO

SOL

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Sol, Ringo and Simba—just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, meet Sol!

He’s an adult Chihuahua. Sol is very laid back and will follow his owner around when he’s not napping.

Find Sol at H.A.N.D.D.S. to The Rescue in Traverse City.

Next up, Ringo.

This Siberian husky is a cuddlier and very loving. She loves people and is gentle with kids.

To meet Ringo, go to Few Steps From Home Inc. In Gladwin.

And here’s Simba.

He’s an adult domestic shorthair cat. Simba is very sweet and likes to be petted.

You can find him at the Wexford County Animal Shelter.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!