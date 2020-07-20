Whirlpool, United Way Midland Co. to Host Appliance Sale to Support Flood Recovery

Whirlpool Corporation is teaming up with United Way of Midland County to help in the flood recovery.

Whirlpool is donating more than 400 appliances to be sold at up to 50 percent off retail price.

The sale is on Saturday, August 1st, from 9am to 5pm and Sunday, August 2nd, from 9am to 3pm at the Midland Mall, former Younkers Store.

All sale proceeds will benefit United Way to help in the flood recovery.

Kali Cochran, director of investor relations at United Way of Midland County, says, “Our hope is that this sale will help those that may need to replace their appliances due to the recent floods and hopefully restore some sense of normalcy for those who are struggling. We also recognize that beyond the flood, recent events with the pandemic and those honestly in our broader community could all benefit from a sale like this.”

The sale is not limited to those affected by the floods. Masks are required.

For more information, visit unitedwaymidland.org/appliance-sale/.