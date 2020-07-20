Virtual Photo Contest Captures the Beauty of West Michigan

West Michigan has so much beauty in it, which is why many tourists head to the ‘westside’ for their weekend getaways and long excursions. The West Michigan Tourist Association wants you to show your love for the ‘most beautiful side of the state’ while getting a chance to win some cool prizes.

Photo entries need to be sent to PhotoContest@WMTA.org by July 28, 2020. Each email should have no more than one photo attachment. If you would like to submit multiple photos for consideration, please email each one separately.

The photos will be made public on the West Michigan Facebook page, and public voting will begin on August 1, 2020. Winners will be announced on August 17, 2020.

All winning photos will be featured in the West Michigan Carefree Travel Guide publication in early 2021. The prize packs include a West Michigan themed prizes including a trip to the Binder Park Zoo, a family tour and ice cream from Country Dairy, a day at Michigan’s Adventure theme park, and much more.

For more details about the West Michigan Tourist Association photo contest, click here.