Traverse City’s Shared Street Project Expands to Ninth Street

Traverse City is working to keep the city a happy place with open space during the coronavirus pandemic.

And now there will be even more room for people to exercise in town.

The city will start their second phase of the Shared Streets project Monday.

Changes will be made to Ninth Street, between Maple and Park, so there’s additional room for joggers, walkers, bikers, and strollers.

The city teamed up with Norte and Tart Trails to add more space for social distancing.

Be on the lookout for signage in the area.