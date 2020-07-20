Traverse City Dealing With Third Sewage Spill of Summer into Boardman River

That heavy rain this weekend played a role in what’s become a persistent problem for Traverse City.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department says there was another sewage spill into the Boardman River.

This one happened Saturday from a sewer manhole at North Union and Front Streets.

Dan Thorell is the Environmental Health Director with the Grand Traverse County Health Department. He was back out taking water samples Monday to see if no body contact advisories could be lifted. Thorell says a combination of high water levels and aging infrastructure are what’s lead to several sewage spills into the Boardman River this year.

“What the general consensus is, is that we have really high ground water which is related to the high water levels in the Great Lakes and we’re having infiltration of ground water into the sewer system is really the heart of the issue,” said Thorell.

The River Outfitters says they change their kayak routes on the Boardman anytime a no contact advisory like this one is in place. They also won’t deliver rentals to affected beaches.

“Our customer are not really allowed to have that West Bay experience. When you come out of the Boardman River onto the West Bay it’s just spectacular, and so now they’re having to cut their trip at the dam and they’re not experiencing the beauty and the grandeur of really what Traverse City is all about,” said Owner Tawny Hammond.

Thorell says the city will have to have a discussion about a long term fix.

“This is a larger problem that’s going to take a lot to fix, gonna take a lot of money, going to take a lot of work, hopefully there’s some short term fixes that the city can employ in the system to try and alleviate some of these until a longer term solution can be found,” said Thorell.

We reached out to both the city manager and municipal utilities director but have not heard back.