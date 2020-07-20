The Salvation Army Celebrates the ‘Season of Giving’ in July

Who cares that there is no snow on the ground, it’s always a good time to celebrate the ‘season of giving’. That’s why The Salvation Army is hosting a ‘Christmas in July’ Red Kettle Campaign to help those who are less fortunate.

They are making a call out for volunteers to ring bells on July 23 – 25, at locations at Family Fare and Tractor Supply in Gaylord from 10 AM until 6 PM. All of the money raised during the campaign with be used to support the programs and services The Salvation Army provides in Otsego County.

To sign up to be a ‘bell ringer’ or for more information about the ‘Christmas in July’ Red Kettle Campaign, click here, or contact the Gaylord Service Center at 989-731-5959.