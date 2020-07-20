Rebuilding Dublin General Store: Not Long Now

It’s been nearly a year since a fire destroyed the Dublin General Store in Wellston—now they are almost ready to reopen.

Owners Greg and Bonnie Fischer say the new store will be almost double the size.

They went from about 28,000 square feet to about 43,000 square feet, which makes the store “a lot more shoppable,” according to Greg.

“Everything will be under one roof now where we got the full line grocery and full line hardware store, and everything will be will be a lot roomier and easier to shop,” he says.

Greg and Bonnie are ready to move forward after the fire last August brought down the historic business, which had been in Manistee County since 1935.

“We miss working and stuff, but I think it’s been a bigger loss to the community,” Greg says. “I think we had 10 fire departments that responded to the fire…there was an extremely large crowd the day of the fire, the day after that.”

They are eager to bring their services back to the community.

“There’s a certain amount of that mourning period, but we got through that and we immediately started plans for rebuilding,” Grey says.

And the community is more than ready to have the general store back open again

Russ Nicewander, from Irons, says, “It’s a nice store, everybody in this area comes to this place. Otherwise you’re driving 30 miles no matter which way you go to get groceries or pop.”

The Fischers are humbled by the outpouring of support they’ve received.

“After an event like this, it reinforces the idea of community and how important it is, how important the community is to us too,” Greg says. “In the end, it’s going to happen and it’s going to be bigger and better than it ever was.”

There is still some work that needs to be done, but the Fischers hope to reopen sometime in August.